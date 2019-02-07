Resources
Troy Lee Cochran

Redding - Troy Lee Cochran passed away December 22, 2018 at the age of almost 84. Troy leaves behind his wife Dortha Cochran, daughters Lisa Morris and Linda (Keith) Reagin, and son Joe (Thoras) Cochran, as well as 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.



Dear Ol' Dad

Dad was a hardworking man; I say if anyone can do it; Dad can.

He loved to tell—and retell; The stories from his past; The memories of his clever deeds; Is something that will last.

Now he was never perfect, Did the best he could, I'm sure he had regrets As most people would.

But he loved his family I know this is true, I remember the happy times And so should you.

A golden heart stopped beating, Hard working hands now rest, It broke our hearts to see him go, But only God knows best.

Now he is free from earthly cares, His life has been worthwhile, Knowing that he passed through And made people smile.

Now don't remember him with sadness, Don't remember him with tears, Remember all the laughter, We've shared throughout the years.

I'll remember things he used to say, And all that he would do, At some point, every day, I'm sure, I'll think of something new.

This wouldn't be his wish for me, That I'd be forever sad, So I'll try to remind myself, Of the happy times we had.

Don't grieve for Dad, For now he's free, His life's been full, And what he wanted it to be.

A life well lived is a legacy, Of joy and pride and pleasure, A living, lasting memory, Our grateful hearts will treasure.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Feb. 7, 2019
