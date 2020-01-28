|
Valerie J. Chaney
Klamath Tribal Elder, Valerie J. Dickens Cheney Born Jan.3, 1949 passed away on Jan. 23, 2020 with her husband Dallas Chaney at her side. Valerie lived in Redding, California, with her husband of 23 years and her kitty "Iffy".
She loved her husband, kitties, candy and Diet Pepsi.
Preceded in death by her mother Victoria Dickens, her father James (Dick Wolf) Dickens, her sister Elaine Clausen, nephew James Dickens and niece Stefknee Almeter.
She leaves behind 2 Sisters, Karen Dickens of Klamath Falls, Oregon, Vickie Dickens of Portland, Oregon, Aunt Susie of Gilroy, California, Aunt Mary Ann and Uncle Plummy Wright of Chiloquin, Oregon. Nieces, Wednesday Calhoun, Kish Clausen, Lena Almeter, Nephews Thomas Clausen and Gary Christiansen. Cousins Georgene Wright Nelson, Tami Wright, Harold Wright, Aaron Wright. Darin Wright, Kimberly, Denise, Lori, Harold B, Veronica, Monique, Devin and so many more. Valerie will be truly missed. She was laid to rest in a very private service in Redding, California.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020