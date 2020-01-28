Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Chaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie J. Chaney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Valerie J. Chaney Obituary
Valerie J. Chaney

Klamath Tribal Elder, Valerie J. Dickens Cheney Born Jan.3, 1949 passed away on Jan. 23, 2020 with her husband Dallas Chaney at her side. Valerie lived in Redding, California, with her husband of 23 years and her kitty "Iffy".

She loved her husband, kitties, candy and Diet Pepsi.

Preceded in death by her mother Victoria Dickens, her father James (Dick Wolf) Dickens, her sister Elaine Clausen, nephew James Dickens and niece Stefknee Almeter.

She leaves behind 2 Sisters, Karen Dickens of Klamath Falls, Oregon, Vickie Dickens of Portland, Oregon, Aunt Susie of Gilroy, California, Aunt Mary Ann and Uncle Plummy Wright of Chiloquin, Oregon. Nieces, Wednesday Calhoun, Kish Clausen, Lena Almeter, Nephews Thomas Clausen and Gary Christiansen. Cousins Georgene Wright Nelson, Tami Wright, Harold Wright, Aaron Wright. Darin Wright, Kimberly, Denise, Lori, Harold B, Veronica, Monique, Devin and so many more. Valerie will be truly missed. She was laid to rest in a very private service in Redding, California.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valerie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -