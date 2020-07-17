Velda Dodge Selke



Velda Dodge Selke died at the age of 101 on July 12, 2020, at Oak River Rehab in Anderson, California. Velda was born in Hope, Indiana on January 4, 1919, the daughter of Irven Huddleston Dodge and Martha Hopper Dodge.



Velda married Guy C. Grant, Jr. in Greensburg, Indiana in 1939, and had one son, Douglas C. Grant. Guy died in an auto accident in 1943. In 1945, Velda married Donald A. Selke, Sr. and the couple had a son, Donald A. Selke, Jr., and a daughter, Anna L. Selke.



Velda and her husband moved to Redding, California in 1983. In Redding, she attended Redding Christian Fellowship and Little Country Church.



Velda enjoyed working in retail sales. She loved gardening, antique collecting, and especially spending time with her family and friends.



Velda is preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Gail F. Kirkpatrick, her first husband, Guy, second husband, Don, and daughter, Anna Selke Thomson. Velda is survived by son, Douglas, of Anchorage, Alaska, son, Donald, and his wife, Marilyn Selke, of Redding, and son-in-law, G. Ronald Thomson of Batesville, Indiana. She is also survived by grandsons, John Selke (Breean) and Brian Selke, of Redding, granddaughters, Sindia Grant, Jo Anna Regg (Jim) and Teresa Mitchell (Mike) of Anchorage, grandsons, Parker Thomson (Emily) of Noblesville, Indiana, and Quinn Thomson of Batesville, Indiana, ten great-grandchildren, and fifteen great-great grandchildren.



Velda lived by the Golden Rule. She touched the lives of many people who will cherish her memory.



A private family service is being planned. She will be buried in the Northern California Veterans Cemetery in Igo, California.









