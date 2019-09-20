|
|
Verna "Cookie" Dean Williams
Redding - Verna "Cookie" Dean Williams, a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, was born in Oklahoma on July 11th, 1945 and was 1 of 10 Children. She lived most of her life in Redding, CA.
She entered Heaven's gates on Sept 13th, 2019. She died peacefully in her home after suffering a severe heart attack 7 years ago. CHF had taken over and she battled to be with us for as long as she could.
Cookie is predeceased by her Father: Joseph Lawson, Mother: Cleo Van Meter, Stepfather: Otto Van Meter, 4 Wonderful sisters, 2 Amazing brothers and her daughter Laura Ann Cromwell.
Cookie is survived by her husband Larry Dean Williams of Redding, CA in which they shared nearly 50 years of love and happiness together. She is also survived by her daughter Sherry Carter and son in-law Larry Carter, daughter Cynthia Brickey, son Larry Williams and daughter In-Law Kristin Williams, Son Charles "Robert" Williams and daughter in-law Kari Williams. Brothers Eddie Van Meter, Larry Van Meter and Frankie Van Meter. She is also survived by 11 Wonderful Grandchildren and 6 Amazing Great-Grandchildren.
A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Wednesday Sept 25, 2019 at 11:30am with Graveside Services beginning at 1pm at McDonald's Chapel, 1275 Continental Street, Redding, CA 96001.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 20, 2019