Verne Ross Clark
Redding - Verne Ross Clark of Redding, California passed away at the age of 79 on August 7th, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Aurelia (Dilly) Clark and his daughters, Christina Newton, Christine Ball, Naomi Haslam, and Michele Spence as well as his grandchildren, Natalie Clark, Stephanie Cantrell, Brittanie Haslam, Megan Hawkley, Samantha Ball, Abbey Ball, Angelina Spence, Gabriel Spence, and Schuyler Newton-Catanese and great grandchildren, Braddock Brecheen, Rowan Brecheen, and Caden Cantrell.
Ross was born to Vernon and Barbara Clark of Dunsmuir, California on November 7, 1939. He grew up there and entered the Navy straight out of high school as a corpsmen. He met Dilly at the Five and Dime and they soon married in Vista, California and were married for 56 years. Ross was stationed in Japan for 3 years where Christine and Naomi were born. He was then stationed at Camp Pendleton, California where Michele was born. The Clark family was stationed in many places in California until Ross retired from the Navy after 21 years of service as a chief petty officer. After that, he was an x-ray tech for over 30 years.
Ross loved the outdoors whether hiking, camping, or skiing. He loved to scuba dive, play guitar, and photography. He also loved the movies, music, any new technological gadget, and his dogs. He was quick to laugh and loved having a good time. All his family and friends knew they were loved by Ross. He was a compassionate man, a wonderful husband, a fantastic father, and a true friend. He is sorely missed by us all.
His funeral service will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Anderson on August 30, 2019 at 2 pm. It will immediately be followed by a reception at the church hall. He will be buried at the veteran's cemetery at 9:30 am on September 3, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to your local animal shelter, , or the .
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Aug. 25, 2019