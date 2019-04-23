Services
Allen & Dahl - Redding
2655 Eureka Way
Redding, CA 96001
(530) 243-1525
Vernon Harlan Stone


Redding - Vernon Harlan Stone, son of Lanora and Jess Webb, was born January 13th 1934 in Tonkawa OK, and passed away April 11th, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Vernon has lived in Redding, CA since 1976. He worked locally as a Handyman/contractor, and he helped many people fix-up their homes.

Vernon is survived by his wife Ineetta Stone, sons John and Seldon Stone, daughters Abbygail Butler and Jessica Potter, and grandchildren Skyler, Whitney, Logan, and Emilio.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 23, 2019
