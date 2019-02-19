|
|
Veron (Vernon) Robinson
Redding - A good, long life has come to an end when Veron (Vernon) Robinson passed on February 4th while on Hospice at age 95. Born in 1923 in Arizona, he moved with his family to Tehama County at the age of four. Veron worked for PG&E and on the building of Shasta Dam before going in the Navy. He worked most of his life as an auto mechanic in Red Bluff. He could fix any engine, big or small, extensively remodeled his family's home and kept his family up on their car and home repairs. He was most proud though, of his Navy service during WWII where he served as an Aviation Machinist Mate, 2nd Class as a crew chief. In 1943 Veron married his high school sweetheart, Evelyn Whisman, while attending A School in Norman, Oklahoma. Evelyn preceded him in 2001. They raised three daughters, Christina Robinson, Lynda Manoli (Herb) and Holly Leaf (Mark). There are seven grandchildren: Robin, Heather, David, Aaron (Navy Ret.), Emily, Harrison (Navy Reserves), and Kaitlin. Seventeen great grandchildren and 2.5 great, great grandchildren. For all who knew him, you would know he was an avid deer, elk, quail, pheasant and bear hunter as well as a sharp fisherman. Due to his straight aim with a rifle, he was dubbed 'Cracker Jack' by his buddies. Hunting with friends and family were his most treasured times. With full Naval honors, a memorial is scheduled to be celebrated at the Veterans Cemetery, 11800 Gas Point Road, Igo CA., on April 19, 2019 at 11:00am. All are welcomed to come and remember Veron, share a story if you wish and participate in the honor of the passing of one of the last of our WWII veterans; The Greatest Generation. A favorite subject of Veron's was maintaining our Second Amendment rights. If you choose to donate, the address is: donate.nra.org. A special thanks to Hospice and to all our friends and neighbors who have been so thoughtful of Dad while he was living and when he passed. Miss you, Dad.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Feb. 19, 2019