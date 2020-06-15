Victor "Ray" Carter
April 29, 1933 - June 12, 2020
Ray was born in a boxcar in Wann, Oklahoma. His father, George Sherman Carter, worked for the railroad at the time and his mother, Mary Isabelle (Walker) Carter, was a school teacher. The Carters moved to California in 1941. Ray served in the US Army from 1953-1955, and was a Korean War veteran. He and his first wife, Betty Lou (Everley) Carter were married in 1954. They moved to Northern California after his honorable discharge from the Army in 1955. He went into the service station business, working his way up to owning his own service station at the corner of Churn Creek Rd and Hartnell Ave in what was the Enterprise area of Redding, CA.
Ray and Betty had 4 children together: Vicki Rae (Carter) Williams, Ceres, CA, Michael Ray Carter, Pray, MT, Gregory Lee Carter, Flournoy, CA, and Tracy Lynn (Carter) Wayt Anchorage, AK. Ray and Betty lived happily together until her death in 2002. After Betty's death, Ray married Barbara Ann (Everley) Harnett-Carter. Today, they have 7 children, 26 grandchildren, and 35 great-grandchildren. Ray died on June 12th, surrounded by his family in Anderson, CA at the age of 87.
Memorial services were held Sunday, June 14th 2:00 PM at Grace Baptist Church, 3782 Churn Creek road, Redding California.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project in his name.
woundedwarriorproject.org
April 29, 1933 - June 12, 2020
Ray was born in a boxcar in Wann, Oklahoma. His father, George Sherman Carter, worked for the railroad at the time and his mother, Mary Isabelle (Walker) Carter, was a school teacher. The Carters moved to California in 1941. Ray served in the US Army from 1953-1955, and was a Korean War veteran. He and his first wife, Betty Lou (Everley) Carter were married in 1954. They moved to Northern California after his honorable discharge from the Army in 1955. He went into the service station business, working his way up to owning his own service station at the corner of Churn Creek Rd and Hartnell Ave in what was the Enterprise area of Redding, CA.
Ray and Betty had 4 children together: Vicki Rae (Carter) Williams, Ceres, CA, Michael Ray Carter, Pray, MT, Gregory Lee Carter, Flournoy, CA, and Tracy Lynn (Carter) Wayt Anchorage, AK. Ray and Betty lived happily together until her death in 2002. After Betty's death, Ray married Barbara Ann (Everley) Harnett-Carter. Today, they have 7 children, 26 grandchildren, and 35 great-grandchildren. Ray died on June 12th, surrounded by his family in Anderson, CA at the age of 87.
Memorial services were held Sunday, June 14th 2:00 PM at Grace Baptist Church, 3782 Churn Creek road, Redding California.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project in his name.
woundedwarriorproject.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.