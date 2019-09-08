|
Virginia Joan Gravano
- - Virginia Joan Gravano, known to most as "Joan," went home to be with the Lord on July 9, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Redding. She was born September 27, 1932 to Roy and "Birdie" (Wirtz) Harris in Kelso, WA and grew up in Oregon and California, graduating from Richmond High School in 1950. She lived in the Bay Area until 1964 then spent the next 55 years in Shasta and Tehama counties. After taking classes at a business college, she began the first of several office/secretarial jobs which included General Motors and California Credit Union League in the Bay Area, Shasta-Trinity Forest Service (Yolla Bolla Ranger Station) in Platina and finally retired in 1993 from Simpson Paper Company (formerly Kimberly-Clark) in Anderson after 22+ years at that job. She loved her work and was known and respected for her accuracy, skill, attention to detail, and friendly, business-like manner. Although the rest of the world progressed to computers, Joan kept her favorite IBM Wheelwriter 1000 typewriter at home till the day she died; frequently typing notes, letters and labels for the many files she made.
Besides her family, the two major loves in Joan's life were dogs and horses. Some of her fondest memories were from the late 70's through the 90's when she and her husband John had horses and cattle, and built their own ranch from the ground up in Gerber. She was a member of the Tehama County CattleWomen and Red Bluff Riding Club and greatly enjoyed riding in the Red Bluff Round-Up Parade and the Grand National Rodeo grand entry at the Cow Palace, as well as participating in horse shows and trail rides with her family and friends. Joan loved life on her ranch but finally sold the last of her horses and moved to Redding to be closer to family in her later years. She remained active there; volunteering at Exodus Farms, riding her bike and walking her beloved dogs. Several years ago, she started picking up her neighbors' newspapers on her morning walks, moving each neighbor's paper from the driveway to their porches as she made her way around her gated senior community. She received many gifts and thank-you cards over the years from her appreciative neighbors for her kindness. She enjoyed her bible studies, playing cards and going to lunch with her ladies group after church every Sunday, and her weekly shopping/lunch date with her best friend but most of all loved spending time with her family. Although time and distance prevented frequent visits, she was very proud of her children and grandchildren and prayed for all of them every day.
Joan was predeceased by her son Donald Chamberlin, and is survived by her daughters Sherryl Bonner and Virginia Swift, as well as seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held on her birthday - September 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Red Bluff.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 8, 2019