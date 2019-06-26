|
Virginia M. Walters
Redding - On Saturday, June 15, 2019, Virginia M. Walters of Redding passed away at home after a brief illness. She was surrounded by family members at the time of her death.
She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1933 to Herb and Helen Large. Virginia was married to William C. Walters, William preceded her in death in 2006. Virginia or "Ginny" as family and friends called her, was an excellent cook and was well known for her hospitality and loving kindness.
She is survived by her younger sister Charlene Conway of Chico, son William L. Walters of Fallbrook, daughters Kathleen Walters of Redding, Rebecca Walters of Fallbrook, son Brian Walters of Thailand, two nieces, four nephews, nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will take place on June 27, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., in the Redding Memorial Park Chapel.
In lieu of flowers Virginia had requested that donations be made to a favorite .
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 26, 2019