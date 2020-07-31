Virginia Rose Spence



Virginia Rose Spence passed to her final reward on July 18, 2020. She was born on March 1934 in Elmwood, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Ira Jay Smith and Clara Theresa Kerg. Her early years were spent in Wisconsin and Minnesota. In 1959 she came to California to visit her sister Arlene Smith. Arlene worked at McCellan Air Force Base with Wayne Spence. Arlene introduced Virginia to Wayne and a year later they were married. She is predeceased by a son David and was also the mother of 2 boys Blaine and Bruce; the grandmother of 4 children, Tyler, Shane, Brianna, and Parker; and the great grandmother of two boys Logan and Eli.



There was a gravesite service for the family members July 30 at Redding Memorial Cemetery.









