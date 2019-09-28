Services
Virginia Wilkinson


1927 - 2019
Virginia Wilkinson Obituary
Virginia Wilkinson

Redding - Virginia Wilkinson was born on November 29, 1927 in Ponca City, Oklahoma. She passed away September 23, 2019, she was 91. Her parents, John and Dottie, preceded her in death as did her sister, Donna and brother, Paul. She moved to Redding in 1955. She married her dance partner and love of her life, Roy Wilkinson September 2, 1961. She is survived by her loving husband Roy, son Jim, daughter Cara, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

After high school, Virginia worked as a secretary for a bank and eventually for Redding City Hall before becoming a mother and homemaker. Virginia loved to dance, sew and play cards with her dear friends.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11 am. Lawncrest Chapel, 1522 East Cypress Ave., Redding, CA 96002. Interment will be at Igo Veterans Cemetery Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11 am.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 28, 2019
