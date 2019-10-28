|
Vivian Alma Norman
Redding - Vivian Alma Norman, 94, passed away peacefully in Redding, CA, on October 16, 2019. Born March 4, 1925 in Kelso, WA to Frank and Katherine (Goforth) Leitzel. She is survived by her brother William Leitzel of La Paz, Mexico; her daughters Jeannie (Talarico) Jones, (Mike) of Redding, CA and Amy (Norman) Milner (Chris) of Bellevue, NE; Stepchildren Niki Norman of Old Orchard Beach, ME, Sandy Norman (Vivian) of Vancouver, WA, Ron Norman (Debbie) of Troutdale, OR; grandchildren Ryan Jones of CA, Julie (Jones) Schoemig of CA, Connor Milner of NE, Ariel Milner of NE; Step grandchildren Jim Norman of CO, Dave Norman of OR, Tiffany (Norman) Lindsay of OR, Dan Norman of OR; 6 great grandchildren and one niece. She is preceded in death by her late husband's, Jack Talarico and Charles (Chuck) Norman.
Her early life was spent between Washington State, Pennsylvania, Idaho and Oregon. She graduated from Stanfield High School, OR, attended Oregon State U. for two years and worked for Union Pacific Railroad during WWII. She married Jack Talarico in Portland, OR in 1947 and they had one daughter (Jeannie). She and Jack lived in Portland for 13 years. She later married Chuck Norman in 1963 having one daughter (Amy). They lived in California, Texas, and 28 years in Great Falls, MT. Chuck's three children were all part of their family life. While in Great Falls, she was a member of The Order of Eastern Star, The National Association of Insurance Women and a member of the First Presbyterian Church. She had a long and successful career in the insurance industry for 41 years, until retiring in 1990. She loved gourmet cooking, reading, and walking on the beach. After retirement she lived in both Nebraska and California near her daughters.
Her final years were brightened by the care givers and friends at A Touch of Heaven in Redding, CA. She will be interned with her late husband Chuck who passed away in 2005, at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery in Igo, CA on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 9:30 am.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Mercy Hospice, Shasta County, CA.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019