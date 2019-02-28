|
|
Wanda Lee Barnes/Keen
- - Wanda Lee Barnes/Keen passed away on February 22, 2019. She was born in Shell Knob Missouri on August 25, 1932 to James S. and Flora M. Barnes. Wanda had one brother and six sisters, one of which was her twin. They moved to Gridley California in 1937. She graduated from Gridley High School in 1950. She married the love of her life Floyd Gene Keen on September 1,1950. They had four daughters Malinda & Larry Shira of Shingletown. Velda & Mervin Burke of Redding. Cathene & Richard Kellogg of Redding and Truvon & Bill Butcher of Redding. Wanda has 8 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She worked at Libby's Cannery in Gridley California and Beverly Manor in Red Bluff and Redding until she retired. She was a member of the Redding Moose Lodge and Shasta Travelers. Wanda- wife, mother, grandmother and friend, you are loved by so many and will be forever missed. McDonald's Chapel in Redding is handling the arrangements.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Feb. 28, 2019