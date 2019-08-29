|
|
Warren (Scott) B. Ferris
- - 1/28/1924 - 8/16/2019
Warren (Scott) Ferris passed away at home, surrounded by his family.
He was born to Mr. and Mrs. Zellman Ferris in Florida. He served in the Navy in WWII. He moved to Northern Ca. and was one of the 25 original fishing guides on the Sacramento River. He helped organize the Nor Cal Fishing Guides Assoc. He served on the board of Department of Water Resources. He was senior advisor for the Dept. of Fish & Game Commission. He retired from the EDD office where he worked as a manager for over 37 years.
He was laid to rest with his wife Jane in the Northern California Veterans Cemetery.
He is survived by his son Rick Ferris of San Luis Opispo, (daughter) Holly Heine of San Juan Capistrano, (daughter) Kristy Wells of Klamath, Oregon, (Son) Scott Ferris of Cottonwood CA, sister Betty Ann Sullivan of Las Vegas, Nevada, (brother) Larry Ferris of Columbus, Ohio, and 9 grandchildren.
Tight Line Papa- Fish on.
Celebration of Life
Saturday Aug. 31, 2019
Anderson River Park
5:30 pm
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Aug. 29, 2019