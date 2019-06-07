|
|
Wayne John Lachney
Shasta Lake - Wayne John Lachney 61, of Shasta Lake, passed peacefully in his sleep on May 28th, 2019, due to complications with diabetes. He had a love for construction and a passion for raising cattle on his ranch. He is preceded in death by his mother Joyce A. Lachney, father, Marvin J. Lachney, and his most prized bull, Dominic. Survivors include one son Matthew J. Lachney, two sisters, a nephew, three nieces, and three Grandsons whom he loved dearly, Tyler J. Lachney, Kyle J. Lachney, and Isaiah Z. Conners. Wayne was blessed to have a couple sincere friends who stood by his side throughout his illness. Graveside services will be held at Lawncrest Memorial on June 13th at 10:00 am.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 7, 2019