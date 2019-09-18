|
|
Wayne Michael Starr
Redding - Wayne Michael Starr, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, left this world on Tuesday, September the 10th. Wayne was born on September 19th, 1943 in Vallejo, California. His parents, who preceded him, were George Ellis Starr and Hazel I. Bruni. Wayne was also proceeded in death by his son, Darren Starr. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife Teresa Starr, daughter Michele Starr, sister Mary Owens, brother George Starr, stepchildren Luke and Zachary Gibson, step-grandchildren Tyler, Tanner, Ava, and Patrick, and many nephews and nieces.
Wayne began his career as a pipefitter/steamfitter apprenticing at Mare Island Naval Shipyard. In the 70's he joined Bay Area Local Union #343, Plumbers and Pipefitters, holding such positions as journeyman, foreman and general foreman. In these positions he worked in many different locations and during his 30 years with the Union contributed to the construction of hospitals, breweries, pharmaceutical plants and, most notably, Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant in San Louis Obispo County, California. He was also active in the governance of the union, serving as the financial secretary and on the board of trustees. In semi-retirement Wayne worked as a draftsmen/detailer.
Wayne enjoyed classic cars, gold dredging, and working on his property in Redding, California. He also enjoyed the many dogs that he owned over the years. In 2017 Wayne adopted a rescue dog and named her "Molly." At the time of adoption Wayne was certain he was saving her from certain death. Molly loved Wayne and stayed by his side faithfully. Indeed, the two were attached at the hip, and Molly was a great comfort to him as he fought Respiratory Failure due to having Asbestosis. In the end he needed her more than she needed him!
The family will have a private memorial service where they will remember Wayne by sharing their favorite husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and Wayne stories. Instead of sending flowers, please donate to in Wayne's memory.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 18, 2019