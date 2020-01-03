Services
Welton Lowell Carrel

Welton Lowell Carrel Obituary
Welton Lowell Carrel

Welton Lowell Carrel, Born May 31, 1937 in St. Joseph, Missouri. Passed December 31, 2019. Welton moved to Redding with his family at 2 months old.

He graduated from Shasta High School in 1955 and was a lifelong Redding resident. Welton founded Carrel's Office Machines in 1961 and worked hard his whole life, but he always put his family first. Welton was a founding board member of Redding Bank of Commerce.

He was a past member of the Redding East Rotary, Redding Odd Fellows Lodge, and Redding Y's men. He served on the Shasta County Grand Jury. Welton loved to travel and one of his great joys was flying his private plane.

Welton was most proud of his family and loved them dearly. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Judith. Son's; Lowell (Patty) Carrel, Craig (Terry) Carrel, and daughter Erin (Ted) Bambino, 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and many more family and friends. Memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Foundation.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on January 11, 2020 at Valley Christian Fellowship, 3180 Rancho Road, Redding CA 96002. Reception to follow.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
