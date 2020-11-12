Wendie Ranee Rickard



Cottonwood - Wendie Ranee Rickard, 48, died at 9:40 am on November 10th, 2020 in her home surrounded by love and family in Cottonwood, CA. She was born to Janet Woods and Richard Besnah on December 12th, 1971 in Gerber, CA. In 1989 she graduated from Red Bluff Highschool and in 1990, she married Paul Milnes to whom she had two children with, Dustin and Haylee. They later divorced and in 1996, she married again to Kenneth Rickard who she remained with for the rest of her life and had another daughter, Chelsee.



Wendie was best known for her loving and accepting personality. Her cooking brought friends and family together and her inappropriate jokes kept them laughing. She also had an unmatched love for animals and was known to take in dozens of strays throughout her life who needed love and care. Her love, kindness, and humor will be remembered and carried on through her family and friends.



Wendie is survived by her parents Janet Woods and Richard Besnah, husband Kenny Rickard, children: Dustin (Samantha) Milnes, Haylee (Bryan) Stafford and Chelsee (Nathan) Lucero and five grandchildren.



Memorial Service will be held at the Cottonwood Community Center at 3 pm on Monday the 16th of November.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store