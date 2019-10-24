|
Wendy Jo Turrentine Tisdel
Redding - Wendy Jo Turrentine Tisdel died in her home on October 20, 2019 in Redding, CA due to complications from acute leukemia. She was 75.
Wendy was born on February 21, 1944 in San Diego, CA to her parents Wilford Thomas Turrentine and Roberta Rhyne Turrentine. She met Myron Tisdel while attending San Diego State University studying speech and drama, and married him in 1968 after graduation. The Tisdels lived in San Diego, CA, Fairbanks, AK, Boise, ID, and in 1987, moved back to California and lived between Shingletown, and Redding. Wendy retired as a special education teacher's aide from the Shasta County Office of Education in 2010. She was admired, loved, and respected by her students at Turtle Bay Elementary School, Cedar Meadows Elementary School, Old Shasta Elementary School, Education Resource Center, Crystal Creek Boy's Camp and Shasta County Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility. An avid swimmer, she taught swimming lessons to children as well as adults with disabilities. Wendy had a special place in her heart for helping others. Wendy was known for being joyous, her kind smile, her sensitive heart, and her believing in the best of everyone. She loved swimming, reading, gardening, and most of all, her family. Wendy was active in the Shingletown Library, Community Theatre, KIXE, parent/teacher organizations, University of Alaska swim program, senior Olympics, Masonic Lodge, and the .
Wendy is survived by her husband of 51 years, Myron; her daughter and son in law Roberta and Ray Bass of Redding, CA; her daughter Becky Tisdel of Redding, CA; her four grandchildren, Kayla Bass Painter (husband Landan Painter), Lindsey Bass, and Justin and Emily Schwerdt, all of Redding, CA; her brother Duncan Turrentine of Sun City, CA; and eight nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Sonni. There will be a celebration of her life on Friday, November 15 at 1:00 at the Redding Masonic Family Center, 160 Masonic Drive in Redding.
