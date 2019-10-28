Services
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Veterans Cemetery
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Elks Lodge
Redding, CA
Wilfred Sealander Obituary
Wilfred Sealander

Redding - A truly beautiful, loving, selfless human being has left this earth, Wilfred Sealander, 97 years young, in Redding, California. Always a gentleman he never raised his voice or had a bad thing to say about anyone and always had a smile on his face. A WWII veteran, he was captured in the Battle of the Bulge and was a prisoner of the Germans until he was rescued by the Russians. He was active almost to the end and when the end was near, he told his wife, Delores, and his step-daughter Kathy, that he loved them very much and he'd had a good life.

He died peacefully and drifted off to heaven on October 15th, 2019. He loved being grandpa and great grandpa. He and Delores were married 21 years, traveling from coast to coast in their beautiful motorhome, enjoying friends and family and visiting casinos along the way and attending many Dixieland Jazz Festivals. He will be missed but never forgotten. He is survived by wife Delores, two sons Steve and Scott of Redding, CA, two brothers Russel and his wife Gloria and Leland of La Cresenta, one sister Genevia of Hudson, FL.

Services to be held at the Veterans Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. on November 8th, followed immediately by a reception held at Redding, CA Elks Lodge.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
