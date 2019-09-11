|
Will Roy Spaulding, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away August 30, 2019 unexpectedly at home. Will was born on December 30, 1948 in Redding, California to Harold and Louise Spaulding, one of three children.
Will attended Anderson High School. He met and married Shirlene, before serving in the Vietnam War as a sergeant in the US Army. He received an Army Commendation Medal and an Army Air Medal as well as a Bronze Star Medal as a result of his service.
After his return home, Will and Shirlene lived in the Chico area where Will attended Butte college and Got an Automotive Technician Trade Certificate. Four years later Will and Shirlene settled in Redding, California where they raised their family. Much time was spent camping and enjoying the outdoors. Many laughs were shared with extended family and close friends. Will worked in the automotive industry until retiring to enjoy traveling with his wife, and often their grandson Devin. When in town and at home, Will enjoyed helping out with the grandkids' busy schedules by driving Jenna and Devin to and from school and sports, and Elaina to gymnastics. He absolutely enjoyed the time with his grandkids and the conversations had during those trips. Remarkably, Will and Shirlene just celebrated 50 years of marriage. Family and friends gathered to share the adventure of their love and life together. Dedicated to his family and cherished by his friends, he will be remembered by his smile, by his stories, by being there when needed, and far more, as our memories will hold dear.
Will is survived by his beloved wife, Shirlene Spaulding, daughters, Jamie (Chris), Rebecca (Dominic), and son, Daniel (Amy); grandchildren, Jenna, Devin and Elaina; as well as many great friends and relatives who already miss him dearly.
A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held at the Northern California Veteran's Cemetery, 11800 Gas Point Rd in Igo, CA on Monday, September 16th, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. A procession led by the Patriot Guard Riders will leave the Allen and Dahl Funeral chapel in Palo Cedro at 11:15 A.M. 530-547-4444 A celebration of life will be held at 2pm on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Anderson Community Center, 1887 Howard Street, Anderson, CA 96007.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 11, 2019