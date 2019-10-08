|
Willard Harlend Parks
Redding - Willard Harlend Parks 65, of Redding passed away September 23, 2019. Willard was born in Richmond, Ca. Growing up in the Bay Area, and joining the Navy serving overseas on the USS Anchorage. During his time in the Navy he did many jobs, but Marine Mechanic/Rigger is what he went on to do for the rest of his career. First working at Mare Island in Vallejo, Ca., then onto a local marine center in Redding. He is survived by his Son David Parks, and his Daughter Denise Smith. Preceded in passing is his Son, Michael Parks. Willard was considered a Father by many more including his Niece, Angela Montgomery, Nephew's, Clarence Parks, and Daniel Parks.
Arraignments are being handled by Allen & Dahl Funeral Home, 2655 Eureka Way, Redding, Ca. 96001.
Memorial Services will be held on October 10, 2019 @1230, located at Northern California Veterans Cemetery, 11800 Gas Point Rd, Igo, Ca 96047. All are welcome to attend.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Oct. 8, 2019