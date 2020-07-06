William Alford Pence
Redding - William Alford Pence was born on March 22nd, 1939 in Oakland, California and died on March 9, 2020 at his home in Redding, California, surrounded by his children.
He was born to William and Wanda (nee Utterback) Pence, a mechanic and a housewife. He had an older brother, Don, and 4 younger sisters: Barbara, Janice, Carol, and Sandy. They bounced around the bay area and Sacramento several times before settling in San Lorenzo, a suburb in the east bay.
He went to church with his mother often enough to remember it but did not confess Jesus as his Lord during that time.
He learned basic auto mechanics from his dad, mowed the family-owned 9-holer, kept the yard looking nice, played a lineman in HS football, wore black leather jackets, and rolled Camels in his T-shirt sleave.
After high school, he briefly attended San Jose state - and played too much bridge to keep his grades up! After working at a ketchup factory and as a foreman on the railroad, he realized he was A-1 and decided to enlist in the Army as a medical technologist. His basic training was in Texas. Everyone else went to Vietnam while he went to Colorado for medical training.
It was here in Colorado - and learning the trade that would be his for 40+ years - that he met several young men from the Navigators, a Christian organization who focused on outreach to military men. They showed him his sinful path and what God had done for him through Jesus' work on the cross. And it was there that he was made an overcomer by the work of the Holy Spririt.
Soon after this, he was shipped to Germany where he was stationed for 4 years. When he had time off, he would travel on mission trips and study the Word with the Navigators. He would often tell of his bad German confusing Swiss waiters while on resort in the Swiss Alps!
After his time of service, he came back to California and attended California Polytechnic University in San Luis Obispo to pursue a degree in Biology and primary education (this time he finished!). It was here he met the 2nd love of his life, Cheryle Dee Janca, a Czech blonde from Corona, California, 9 years his junior.
One of the Navigators they were studying with saw their shyness and offered to let dad borrow his ring so he could pop the question. I don't think dad took him up on it but I for one am glad the man pushed my dad to ask the question.
They were married on July 1, 1972. After graduating and trying out teaching a few years, dad and mom decided that was not for them and he went back to his old trade as a medical technologist. From there they bounced around the golden state (Cuyama, New Cuyama, Taft, Santa Barbara, Red Bluff, Redding, Fortuna) and somewhere in the middle, they had Andrew, Thomas, Joshua, William, and Abigail, who had Riley, Morgan, Tucker, Charlie, Mailan, Zachary, Madeline, Samantha, Henry, and Ivan.
Dad and mom were engaged with the local church and, though we never had much, they sought out people who were less fortunate.
Whether at the local mission, hosting a bible study, helping a neighbor in need, standing up for friends at work, they had servants hearts with words of healing.
We love you, dad, and are astounded by the vitality you attacked life with. But we know all of it is as dust in the mouth to you and more so if we do not ask those that we meet if they know Jesus, our living hope.
His burial will be on July 9th at 2 PM at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery, located at 11800 Gas Point Road, Igo, CA 96047
In lieu of flowers William's family requests donations be made to The
Navigators at the following site: https://mylegacy.navigators.org