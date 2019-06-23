Services
Trinity United Methodist Church
1821 Ferry St
Anderson, CA 96007
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity United Methodist
1821 Ferry St.
Anderson, CA
Redding - William Bill Alexander Stowell, born on February 12, 1933 in Chico, California, to the late Mabel Popoff and the late Jesse Stowell, passed away at age 86 on June 15, 2019 in Redding, California. From 1953 to 1955, William served in the Army. He also worked as a manager employed by Pacific Bell until he retired in 1988. William was the loving husband of Bonnie Stowell. He was preceded in death by his sister, Norma Jones. William is survived by his son, Timothy Stowell (Cinda); daughters Sally Tenney (Tom) and Terri Spicer (Ted); sister, Mary Ann Dunton; 6 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren, and 1 on the way. He had a passion for rock hounding, traveling, fishing, photography, computers and model trains. Friends and family can attend the memorial at Trinity United Methodist, 1821 Ferry St. Anderson, CA on June 29 at 11:00 am. A celebration of life will be at the family cabin in Shingletown on July 4th. All are invited. "Hang Loose Papa"
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 23, 2019
