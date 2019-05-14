|
William David (Dave) Spainhower
Cookeville, TN - William David (Dave) Spainhower passed away 10 December 2018 at Cookeville Regional Hospital, Cookeville, TN. He was born in Moravia, NY on May 17, 1931, the son of the late Marquis O. and Lucy Mae Spainhower Cornelous Spainhower. He was a 1950 graduate of Camden High School in Camden, NY. After graduating from high school, he enlisted into the United States Air Force and was stationed in Germany where he met his first wife, Marian Bell. Dave and Marian moved to California where he earned his Bachelor's Degree at San Jose State University. He started his career at Shasta High School as an Art and Woodshop teacher. Dave and Marian welcomed five children: Doug (Lisa), Lynn Brewer, Brian (Ingrid), Craig (Jeanette) and Ann Spainhower. Dave remarried in 1979 to Belva Sherman and was step-father to her children: Paula, Gerald, and Belva Jr. In 2013 he married Anita Phelps Lockhart and was step-father to her two children: Paul (Linda) and Margo L. Caldwell. In 1981 Dave retired as Principal of Pioneer High School. He went on as a volunteer for many years at Memorial Hospital. His hobbies included golf and art. Dave is survived by his wife, Anita, five children, eight grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Services will be held May 17 at 11AM at the Veterans Cemetery in Igo. There will also be a celebration of life on Saturday, May 18th at 1PM at the Anderson River Park.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on May 14, 2019