William Hanso & Betty Unhee Moon



Redding, CA - Betty Unhee Moon, January 11, 1930 - December 26, 2019



William Hanso Moon, July 26, 1923 - August 4, 2020



Betty U. (Koo) Moon passed away at home on December 26, 2019, just 16 days shy of her 90th birthday. Betty was wise and thoughtful, and will always be remembered by her friends and family for her bright smile.



Dr. William H. Moon passed away at home on August 4, 2020, at the age of 97. A brilliant individual, William (or, as he was known to his friends, Bill) led a unique life and will be remembered for his dedication and humor.



Betty was born on January 11, 1930, in Riverside, California to Chung Sup Koo and Ai Joo (Park) Koo. The fourth child of five, Betty worked at a family-run Chinese restaurant in Santa Ana throughout high school with her parents and sisters. She graduated from high school in Alhambra in 1948, and went on to attend the University of California at Berkeley and San Francisco where she studied nursing.



Bill was born Shiney Hanso Moon on July 26, 1923, in Reedley, California to Yang Mok Moon and Chan Sung Lee. The youngest of four siblings, he was frequently cared for by his older sister of seven years, Hannah. Shiney attended Galileo High School in San Francisco for three years and eventually transferred to Manteca High School, graduating in 1941. From there, he attended Modesto Junior College for one year before being drafted into the United States Army at the age of 19. As a member of the radio club in high school, Shiney had become adept in Morse code. With this skill along with an intellect recognized by his superiors, he was assigned to the 102nd Infantry Division to translate Morse code. Upon returning from the Army, he pursued a name change from Shiney to William, and resumed his studies at the University of California, Berkeley in 1946, where he earned his Bachelors in medical sciences and concurrently completed the first year of the curriculum for the MD degree at the University of California, San Francisco.



It was at a dance in the late 1940s that Betty and Bill would meet, Bill attending with his friend Earle who was married to Betty's older sister, Fran. Soon after, the two fell in love, and that summer would write letters to one another while Betty lived in Santa Ana in between college semesters and Shiney finished his MD at UCSF - letters that survived to this day. In 1953, Bill and Betty married in San Francisco and lived there for three years while Bill finished his residency at UCSF.



Shortly after marrying, the couple was involved in a car accident that, had it not been for Dr. Moon's medical background and quick thinking, could have ended worse than it did. While Betty was left completely paralyzed and a quadriplegic for a short time, with surgery and rehab, she regained most of her ability to walk without assistance. Despite a small limp and some mild weakness in her left hand that persisted throughout her life, Betty maintained a remarkably inspiring positive attitude and outlook and was able to raise a family that would eventually come to include children and grandchildren.



In 1956, their daughter Kathy was born and, a couple of weeks later, the family moved to Redding where their son Brian would be born and Bill would establish the Department of Anesthesia at Mercy Hospital. In the early 1970s, Betty decided that she would return to school to complete her nursing degree that had been interrupted by the accident. She attended Shasta College and received her AA in Nursing, and later, her BSN from Cal State, Chico. Following this, Betty joined the faculty at Shasta College as a Clinical Nursing Lab Instructor and taught for five years in addition to raising her two children. It was during this time that she continued to hone her skills and love for cooking, a passion that she would eventually share with her adult children and grandchildren.



Bill was an incredibly hard worker who never complained about his work, even if it meant getting up at 3 AM to go in. He quickly became a popular figure at the hospital, not only for his tireless work ethic but also for his larger-than-life personality and quirky idiosyncrasies, such as a peculiar preference for over-ripened bananas. Despite his dedication to his profession, Bill always found time for the things he loved — amongst them gardening, fishing and, most importantly, family.



Faith was also a major component of Betty and Bill's lives. After moving to Redding, the couple joined the First United Methodist Church and quickly became beloved mainstays within the congregation; while it was true that nobody had a claim on a pew, everyone knew exactly where they would find the couple sitting come Sunday morning. Betty especially would become an active member of the congregation, teaching Sunday School and eventually leading adult Bible studies and classes.



The two continued to live in Redding through retirement and welcomed their first grandchild in 1992. In addition to taking care of their grandchildren whenever they would come to visit, Betty would never turn down an opportunity to prepare a lavish feast full of mouthwatering American and Korean dishes. As her recipe book filled to the brim with the wonderful secrets of homemade delicacies, so did the stomachs of her family seated around ever-impressive spreads at Thanksgiving, Christmas and family gatherings.



Bill and Betty are survived by their son Brian Moon (Lanett Moon) of Redding, their daughter Kathy Konopelski (Mike Konopelski) of Walnut Creek, and their five grandchildren Sara, Michael, Ashly, William, and Andrew.



No services will be held per their wishes. They will be interred at the Igo Veterans cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to The First United Methodist Church, 1825 East St., Redding, CA 96001









