William Howard Allpress
On December 15th, 2019 William (Bill or Billy) Howard Allpress, sweet husband and father, passed away at the age of 66. Bill was born 11-11-1953 to Dorothy and Bill Allpress in Redding, CA where Bill lived for the duration of his life. Bill was married to Lisa Allpress for almost 41 years and they raised two daughters, Amanda and Sarah, along with multiple dogs and cats (he was a cat lover, although he would never admit that aloud). He had many passions such as downhill skiing, softball, craft beer, exploring Shasta County history, and so much more. There was never a winter he didn't hit the slopes daring, "keep up with me on powder days." Indeed, no one could keep up with him! He was known for an enormous smile that buried his eyes in a squint, his ambiguous wit, light-hearted humor, and jokes with mysteriously absurd punchlines understood only by him. Above all, he will be remembered for his compassion, a magnetically happy spirit, and a commitment to brightening the lives of family, friends, and the occasional stranger.
Bill is missed by his wife, Lisa, two daughters, Amanda and Sarah, two sisters, Barbara and Debra, his half-siblings, many nieces and nephews, all of his in-laws, and so many wonderful friends he attracted throughout the years.
A celebration of life will be held at the IOOF Hall in Palo Cedro (22551 Silverlode Ln.) on Sunday, December 22nd beginning at 1pm.
Donations in memory of Bill can be sent to the Shasta Historical Society, squareup.com/store/shasta-historical-society/ or the , www.arthritis.org/giving/donate
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019