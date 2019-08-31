|
William L. Jones
Redding - William L. Jones of Redding, California passed away peacefully with his wife of 72 years, Dolores (Dee) Jones, son Louis M.(Mike) Jones and daughter Cynthia L. Ramirez at his side on August 10, 2019. Born June 30, 1926, to William and Minerva Jones, he is survived by younger brother Lawrence Jones of Twin Falls, ID; Grandchildren, Ryan Jones of Chowchilla, CA, Julie Schoemig of Nevada City, CA, Zach Reeves of Chico, CA, Natalie Kee of Tracy, CA, Marisa McGinness of Dixon, CA; eight great grand-children; and many nieces and nephews.
He was born in Clarkesville, AR. Known to his family as "Dub", he was the 10th of 12 kids. His family moved to Sikeston, MO to farm cotton when he was young. He left the farm when he was 14 and eventually moved to Los Angeles area when he was 17. Shortly thereafter he joined the US Army and was sent to Japan as part of the occupation forces. He returned to California after the military where he met his wife to be, Dolores Gonzales, in Lemoore, CA. They were married on December 26, 1947, and moved to Arcata, Ca where they lived for 31 years.
He went to work for Humboldt Plywood in 1947 and learned all aspects of sawmill, timber and logging operations. In 1967 Brite-wood Lumber Company hired him as their timber manager and he was eventually grand- fathered in as a Registered Professional Forester. He had an entrepreneurial spirit, and was involved in the startup of three corporations involving Hydroelectric power, Quick lube oil business, and timber, land, logging. In 1978 they moved to Redding where he worked and resided for 41 years. He was a member of the Elks lodge for 64 years and the Moose lodge. He loved to hunt, play golf, watch baseball, and shake dice with his buddies, especially liars dice which he was very good at!
A service will be held at the Veterans Cemetery chapel in Igo Ono, on September 27th at 11:00.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the .
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Aug. 31, 2019