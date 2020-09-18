1/1
William Martin (Bill) Roeschlaub
William (Bill) Martin Roeschlaub

Cottonwood - William (Bill) Martin Roeschlaub of Cottonwood passed into his eternal home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 4th at the age of 80 after a 6 year struggle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was at his home with his wife of 52 yrs. Linda and his family. He is survived by his daughter Amy of Huntington Beach, CA, Carey (Greg Davis) of Lakewood, CA, Tim (Natalie) of Cottonwood and Chris (Lola) of Avondale, AZ, and 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is dearly loved and will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service will be held at Valley Christian Fellowship 3180 Rancho Rd. Redding, Saturday, September 26th at 1 pm. All are welcomed. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories of Bill on his obituary page at allenanddahl.com. In lieu of flowers, family requests that donations be made to: Lewy Body Dementia Association 912 Killian Hill Rd, S.W. Lilburn, GA 30047




Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Sep. 18 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen & Dahl Funeral Home
2655 Eureka Way
Redding, CA 96001
(530) 243-1525
