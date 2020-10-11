William Thomas Foster



Anderson - William Thomas Foster, 93, of Anderson, CA passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 with his beautiful wife Edith by his side. Bill was born on November 14, 1926 in Westwood, CA. to Albert and Ruby Foster. In January 1945 of his senior year in high school he was drafted in to the Navy where he served 2 years. He came back to Westwood and graduated high school in 1947.



He met the love of his life, Edith Hermreck in high school and they married in 1948 in Westwood, where they would remain married for 72 years. He worked for Red River Lumber before moving to Anderson in 1954 where he worked for Plywood, Ralph L. Smith, Kimberly-Clark and Roseburg lumber mills. He retired from Roseburg Lumber Mill in 1988.



Bill loved his time on the golf course with his boys. He always said some of his favorite memories were on the golf course. He was one of ten who leased Tucker Oaks Golf Club and put his sons to work at a very early age where they learned to love the game.



He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Albert and Ruby Foster, sisters, LaVerne, twins Barb and Betty and brothers Pete, Clifford, Alfred and Tom.



Bill is survived by his wife, Edith, sons Tom (Denise), Sam (Juanita) and Chris (Paula) and his 8 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great Great Grandchildren.



Services will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 12:30pm at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery in Igo. A reception will follow at the VFW at 3210 W Center Street, Anderson.



In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you make a donation to the VFW, 3210 W Center Street in Anderson.









