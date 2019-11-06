|
William "Bill" Tonkin
Bill was born in Renton, Washington in 1940. When he was 10, his family moved to the greater LA area to be near his grandparents where he was cherished by his Grandmother. The feeling was mutual. Rumor had it that his grandmother was a great cook with a specialty for oatmeal raisin cookies. Bill, unfortunately, did not adopt his grandmother's culinary talent and many a cooking pan would later be sacrificed during his attempts at kitchen mastery.
At 20, he joined the Navy and served 6 years in the submarine service from 1960 to 1966. He formed a steadfast commitment to duty to others during this troubled time in our country's history - one that would stay with him for a lifetime and manifest itself in different ways during his journey on this earth.
He began his family as his military service came to a close and his college study began. Pursuing his passion for mathematics and history on the GI bill, he graduated from California Polytechnic, San Louis Obispo and soon thereafter obtained his K-14 teaching certificate. By his graduation, his family included 3 children - Kristin, Mark and Shawn.
While leaving the beautiful Central California coast was not really his preference, he headed to Redding to find work in 1975 in a Datsun pickup with a rather unique homemade camper to take what he thought would be a short term position as a math teacher in a troubled grammar school in one of the city's rural areas. Landing at the school that year with a group of new and enthusiastic colleagues, who all would become the closest of lifelong friends, together, they turned around the struggling Buckeye school district. Bill would quickly become principal, and eventually a superintendant, and establish a wonderful accidental career - developing for himself a reputation as a turnaround specialist for ailing schools and districts. He retired two or three times from the job but never from the passion for public education.
Bill met his true soul mate, Jaci, over pie and coffee at his first Buckeye spring Open House, married her a few months later thereby setting down roots in this Northern California town. Three more children would become part of the tapestry of his life - Michele, Mitchell and Griffith.
He was a deep voiced bear of a man who looked like Mark Twain, sported an unreasonably large mustache that was the subject of much talk and about which he was unapologetically protective. He was a keen devotee of 60's and 70's folk and classic rock music and likely never listened to anything made after 1975 unless he heard it coming from a kid's room. He was a man of great learning whose thirst for knowledge was contagious and as unbounded as his passion for the underdog. He was fiercely, but quietly, protective of those in need of a bit of support and their dignity. No one he met in want of shoes or a coat went without once he found out about it. More than once, his few spare dollars filled the gas tank of a stranded traveler, and he was even known from time to time to give away the literal shirt off his back. He coveted nothing but a cold beer on Friday's on the back porch. There was no car he could not fix nor home repair he couldn't do, and his modest garage became the birthplace of projects and stories.
He loved a good story and even told a few himself. The family looks forward to sharing some of them with anyone that would like to attend a memorial service to be held Friday, November 8th at St. Joseph's Cemetery Mausoleum on Eureka Way in Redding. Guests should know that, at Bill's request, attire at the gathering will be very casual. Upon his retirement, the tie disappeared (in fact, it really disappeared daily somewhere around 2nd period) as did the white work shirt with rolled up sleeves in favor of ever-present gym shorts and a t-shirt. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, those who wish to may make a donation in Bill's name to the or the Redding Good News Mission.
Bill leaves behind the best of himself with his sister, his children, a passel of adorable grandchildren, and thousands of school children whom he adored, cared for, and who were set on good paths by his faith in them and their possibilities.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019