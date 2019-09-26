|
William Vernon Youngs
- - William Vernon Youngs was born June 7, 1931 in Newberg, Oregon. He left this world on September 10, 2019 after a short illness at the age of 88. His parents, William and Ada Youngs, preceded him in death as did his sister, Ada and brother Alvin. Bill was one of five siblings. His family moved quite frequently due to his father's painting occupation and Bill finished high school in San Francisco, CA. Bill enlisted in the Air Force, served in Korea, and was honorably discharged in 1955. On one of his base assignments, he was stationed in Lake Charles, Louisiana where he met his future wife, Diane Jean Bowers. They were married December 30, 1955 in Roanoke, Louisiana during college Christmas break. Bill always said he considered Lake Charles his lucky assignment. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane, son William (Julianne), Daughter Karen Parmeter (Patrick), Son Steven (Cindy), seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Bill was employed by Pacific Telephone Co. in San Francisco and ended his career as a Supervisor. Bill and Diane bought their first home in Petaluma, CA and spent 40 years there before moving to Redding in 2002 to be near their family. Bill loved his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, camping, hiking, gardening and cookies.
Cremation arrangements will be made by Allen & Dahl Funeral Home, Palo Cedro. Interment will be private for the family at the Igo Veterans Cemetery. A memorial at the First Methodist Church in Redding is pending.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 26, 2019