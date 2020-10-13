1/1
Wilma Catherine Carl
Wilma Catherine Carl

Wilma Catherine Carl, passed away peacefully in her sleep, October 10th, 2020, at the age of 82, in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, of 49 years and her eldest son, Todd Sr.

She leaves behind her youngest son, Mark, and his wife; a daughter-in-law; two grandchildren; four great grandchildren; as well as her two sisters.

Catherine was a registered nurse for 40+ years and loved the career of nursing and helping others.

She loved people and had many friends and was very active in Red Hats, Friendship Club, and Eastern Star.

She loved the Lord and will be missed by many. No service per her request.




Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
