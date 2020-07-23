Wilma Fay Steele



Wilma Fay Steele of Redding and Shasta known for her smiling face and generous nature has returned to Our Lord. Wilma was born in Delta, Utah to William J. and Marie Christina Jacobson. Both of her parents were of Danish descent of which she was very proud. She moved to Vale, Oregon in 1934 where she was raised and resided until 1956.



Wilma married her life-time love, Myron Lane Steele, in August 1952 in Vale. He was drafted into the U. S. Army and deployed to Okinawa in 1954 leaving Wilma as an expectant mother. She and Myron became the parents of son, James Alan Steele in early 1955, and Myron was unable to come home to see his son until he was 18 months old. Daughter, Lori Marie Steele was born in January 1960. The family moved to Redding in 1956 then to Shasta in 1959 where they remained until recent years took them back to Redding.



Wilma was educated in Vale and went on to obtain her teaching degree from Eastern Oregon University, taking additional training at Cal State University graduating cum laud. She began her teaching career in 1952 in Adams, Oregon, then Vale, which extended for 40 years into the Shasta Union Elementary, plus another 15 years as a substitute after her retirement. She was the first Teacher of the Year in Shasta County, and became a Master teacher later in her career. Her long-time career involved teaching third generation kindergarten students who loved and respected her guidance and kindness, and she remembered every one of them. She was active in the National Teachers Association attending assemblies at the national level.



Wilma was involved in and a contributing member of many organizations including the Grange, 4-H Club, Rainbow Girls, Methodist Church, Pilgrim Congregational Church, Sigma Alpha Phi, Sons of Norway, Shasta Service Guild, Town of Shasta Historical Association, Old Time Fiddlers Association, and supported student clubs, sports groups, Shasta High Music Department, and multiple square dancing groups.



She and Myron square danced for many years developing wonderful friendships that endured. They also traveled the world sharing their knowledge of travel and adventures to encourage others to broaden their view and understanding of others.



Their family grew when they welcomed Norwegian foreign exchange student, Liv Thorsrud, into their home in the 1970's which began a life-long exchange of family love. They also hosted four more students over the years.



Again, their family grew when daughter, Lori, presented them with a granddaughter, Crystal Marie. She was a special gift to their family to whom Wilma and Myron devoted their love.



Wilma leaves son, James Steele and wife Linda of Alaska, daughter Lori and granddaughter Crystal of Redding, a family of nieces and nephews Judy and Keith Crenshaw, Karalee and Tom Walker, Peggy and Steve Anthony, Christy and Charlie Powell, Sig-Linda Jacobson, John and Patti Faw, and Henry Jacobson. She also leaves numerous great nieces and nephews, Liv Thorsrud, and many friends who became like family to her.



Wilma was preceded in death by her husband Myron, parents William and Marie Jacobson, brother Clarence Holdt Jacobson, and sister Donna Faw Hale.



Her burial will take place at Northern California Veterans Cemetery, Igo, California next to Myron. In lieu of flowers, the Steele family plans to dedicate a contemplative bench near Whiskeytown Lake where the family had many wonderful memories. Her family can be contacted at James Steele, 310 E. Leota St., Wasilla, Alaska 99654.









