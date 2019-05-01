|
|
Wilma Lee Marler
Redding - She passed away at the age of 94 years old. She was very much loved by all. She was born in Altus, OK in 1925.
Was a teacher until she retired in 1980 from Shasta High School. She was president in Delta Kappa Gamma.
She had no surviving relatives- Resident of Redding for 44 years.
She was into Rock and Gem clubs for over 30 years.
We will miss her very much.
Passed away April 11th 2019.
She is with the Lord and her beloved husband.
1925-2019.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on May 1, 2019