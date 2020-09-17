1/1
Wilma Ockerman
Wilma Ockerman

Born Wilma Evelyn Gause on February 21, 1924, passing away peacefully on September 3, 2020 at the age of 96.

During WWII Wilma worked in Charleston, South Carolina where she met her first husband,

Kenneth Beidleman, originally from Redding, California. They were married on February 2, 1946. In 1957 Kenneth and Wilma brought a new built home in the Bonnyview area where Wilma resided for over 57 years.

Wilma joined Beta Sigma Phi in September 1948 where she made lasting friendships in the organization. Wilma was an active member of BSP for over 65 years.

In 1958 Wilma attended Shasta College earning an AA Degree. From 1962 to 1987 Wilma had a career at the Shasta County Sheriff's Department.

April 1974, Wilma married Earl Ockerman. Earl passed away peacefully in August 2008. Wilma had a love for traveling, community concerts, finding new friendships, and attending her home church since 1946, First Baptist Church, Redding. Upon retirement in April 1987, Wilma enjoyed daily life and numerous travels.

Wilma is survived by her daughter Gloria Stark (Michael), son Kenneth Beidleman, (June Moxon) grandsons Michael Jones, Christopher Hicks, granddaughter Lanee Jones, (Michael Heins), great grandson Jonathan Heins (Jessica).

Blair's Burial Services (Chapel) at 5560 Mountain View, Redding will be providing the arrangements for an open visitation Monday, September 21st from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Gravesite service for burial will be held at Lawncrest Memorial Park in Redding, Tuesday, September 22nd, at 11:00 a.m. Due Covid-19 there will be social distancing and standing only.




Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Blair's Direct Cremation and Burial Service, Inc.
5530 Mountain View Drive
Redding, CA 96003
530-241-3400
