Winford Monroe McCaleb



Winford was born June 11 1930 , in Lancaster Ca. He passed away at his home surrounded by his family on March 13 2020 89 years old , in Redding, Ca. Winford was predeceased by his parents Allison and Hazel McCaleb. Six brothers, Leonard, Kenny, Coy, Ashley, Howard and his twin brother Wendell. His sisters Alverta, Almeda, Lucrecia and Eleanor. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Barbara McCaleb and his three day old son James McCaleb.



Winford leaves behind daughters Pam MacGregor (Scot), Debbie Anderson (Frank), Grandchildren, Caleb MacGregor (Alicia), Heather MacGregor, Troy Lyons (Katie), Katie Halloran (Josh). Great Grandchildren , Colin, Brooke, Troy Jr. , Harley, Madelyn, Carter and Danika. Step Grandchildren , Grace, Lily, Bailey and Trinity. Winford joined the Navy, November 13. 1950. Winford worked at Convair in Lancaster prior to moving to Shasta County with Barbara and his daughters in 1962. In Shasta County his jobs included ; Shasta Pump Supply, Phillips 66 and Petroleum in Anderson, Shasta Gas and Frambes Gas in Redding. For many years he worked at Browns Auto Sales and he retired from Breedlove Auto Sales in Redding then retirement .



Winford loved to hunt, fish and tend to his beautiful vegetable gardens as well as refurbish lawn mowers and vehicles. He was greatly loved and will be dearly missed. There will be a private family burial at the Veterans Cemetary in Igo Ca. There will be a Celebration of Life gathering on



June 27th 2020



2:00 p.m.



6100 Riverside Drive



Redding, Ca.









