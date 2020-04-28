|
|
Yosh Sugiyama
Born February 2, 1932 died March 31, 2020
He was born in San Francisco and raised in Berkeley. For three years he and his family were forced to live in American internment camps in San Francisco and later in Utah. His education was cut short while going to University of California at Berkeley. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served 3 years in Germany. He returned to Berkeley in 1956 and received his degree in bacteriology in 1958.
In 1961 he moved to Redding to become lab director of the Shasta County Health Department. He retired in 1983. When he wasn't working he was honing his skills as a woodworker. He built everything from guitars and violins to toy airplanes and cars. He even built his own furniture. His main love of the wood is shown in his beautiful creations in woodturning. In 1990 he created his "self-style signature", his open segmented style. His work brought him acclaim locally in the North State as well as internationally.
Yosh was a friendly, generous and caring friend to all. He will be especially missed by his friends Marilynn and Carolyn. He never married or had a family and had no living relatives. He did not want services and if anyone would desire to donate to any charity in his name he would love that. He was an ardent supporter of Haven Humane and many other local charities.
(Allen and Dahl handled his cremation)
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020