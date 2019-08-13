|
|
Yvonne Marie McArthur
- - Yvonne Marie McArthur, treasured wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away on August 9, 2019, after a valiant fight against cancer. She was 77 years old, having been (famously) born on Pearl Harbor Day in Oakland, California, to Loretta and Elmer "Bud" Trottier. Yvonne was raised and attended schools in the Bay Area and graduated from San Francisco State University in 1963. She was a favorite teacher to the third graders she taught for three years, and then Dennis McArthur came into her life, forever changing its course for the next 55 years. Along with the love and hilarity he brought, two children were born to the happy couple followed by four grandchildren decades later. To Yvonne, family came fiercely first, always and forever. She will be intensely missed by her husband, Dennis McArthur, their girls, Dana Underwood and Julie McElroy, their son-in-law Steve McElroy, and their grandchildren, Tara Underwood, Taylor Underwood, Trent McElroy, and Jason McElroy.
Yvonne never wavered from being positive. Her laughter switch was always set to high and her adventure switch was always toggled on. She traveled to every continent on the globe except Australia and in true Yvonne style, was a student of whatever culture or circumstance in which she found herself. She was a problem solver and would tackle anything, be it mechanical or intellectual—she could fix faucets and toasters, win at poker or Pictionary. She played tennis and golf until she couldn't, then cheered the pros on from her armchair. She dispensed wisdom with diplomacy and hugs with abandon. She loved to cook, garden, read, and create art, all exemplified by the groups of which she was a part for over 20 years each—a book club, an art class, a crafting circle and a golf group. She was the voice of reason and the twinkle of mischief. Yvonne made every person with whom she engaged know they were important, and respected, by her. She will be desperately missed by so many.
A gathering to commemorate Yvonne's life will be held August 24th, 2019 at Riverview Country Club, 1:00-4:00PM.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Aug. 13, 2019