Zachary David Schenone
On Sunday May 31, 2020, Zachary David Schenone, our beloved son, honorable brother, devoted friend and incredible grandson and nephew, passed away in a tragic single vehicle car accident at the age of 21.
He was born April 7, 1999. He spent nine years of his childhood in Redding, CA, and completed junior high and graduated from Cardinal Newman High School, in Santa Rosa, CA, in 2017. Zach was currently attending Chico State, pursuing a Construction Management Degree. Zach was a team member of the AGC (American General Contractors of America) Club, CSU Chico and a brother of the Sigma Chi Fraternity, Chico chapter. He had just started working his summer internship with Kitchell Construction, where he aspired to pursue a career as a project manager.
Zach's enjoyed all sports and activities surrounding the outdoors, but his true passion was boating and the wake sports. He was the happiest on the lake, teaching people water sports. Zach was patient, kind, encouraging and excited to see others enjoying life as he did. Zach was loyal and honest, hard-working and gracious. He was a gift to all who knew him.
Zach is survived by his father DJ Schenone, mother Michelle, brother Nick, grandson to Jeni Montemayor (Redding, CA), Sharron D'Andrea (Sparks, NV), nephew to Bryan Schenone (Redding, CA), Sean & Sunny Perry (Redding, CA), Desiree Hagen (Reno, NV), Chris & Angela Ohm, (Reno, NV), many cousins and extended family members.
Zachary David Schenone will be memorialized by the mantra "Inspire to Lead, for those to Succeed." For all those who knew him we will miss him forever, but he will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Fly High Zachary David Schenone gofundme.com or to TheZachSchenoneFoundation, 2777 Yulupa Ave. Box 206, Santa Rosa, CA. 95405. The foundation has been established to provide scholarships for select applicants seeking a career in Construction Management, sponsorship to the American General Contractors Club, and Greek Life Organizations.
We have so much of you in our heart son. We love you immeasurably and will miss you beyond words.
Fly high Zach!
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.