March 29, 1955 - December 25, 2019 Adriana Susan DeMent Nies was best known by many as "Susie". Susie lived in Blue Jay and Lake Arrowhead, CA for most of her early life before moving to Redlands and later Yucaipa to pursue a career in banking. She spent 28 years in banking where she developed many great relationships with co-workers and customers. She will be remembered for her loving, sweet, generous, thoughtful, and kind nature. She loved her family, all animals, and ice cream. She always enjoyed visiting San Diego, but her heart belonged in the mountains. She was truly a remarkable person who left us too soon. She will forever be loved and missed, but will remain in our hearts forever. She leaves behind her two daughters Sonja and Sabrina, daughter-in-law Jennifer, son-in-law Albert, and granddaughter Alexis. She is also survived by her brother Jimmy, sister-in-law Lisa, and two nieces Tanya and Lindsey. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the San Diego Zoo in memory of Susie DeMent Nies, San Diego Zoo, P.O. Box 120551, San Diego, CA 92112 or online at sandiegozoo.org/memorial. A memorial will be held at Montecito Memorial Park in the Cypress Chapel located at 24145 Barton Road, Loma Linda, CA on January 18, 2020 at 1:00pm. All friends and family are welcome to attend.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Jan. 10, 2020