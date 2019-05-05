|
Albert Alaniz 7/15/1931-4/25/2019 It is with sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved husband, dad and grandfather (pop). Albert died peacefully, surrounded by his family on April 28, 2019 at his home in Redlands. He was a Korean War Veteran and the recipient of two Bronze Stars, six Ribbons and a B26 Gunner. Albert retired after 34 years of dedicated service to the United States Government. During his distinguished career, he filled a variety of key positions at several Department of Defense installations; such as Aircraft Maintenance, working as a Missile Systems Mechanic and supervising other vehicle mechanics in the Transportation Squadron. Albert received seven superior performance and outstanding unit awards which attested to his motivation and personal pride of being part of the United States Air Force. He is survived by his beloved wife Irene of 62 years, daughter; Lori, sons; Jude and Al, daughter-in-law; Christy, granddaughters; Lacey and Jade, brother; Henry Alaniz and sisters; Connie Gonzales and Vera Martinez. Funeral service will be held at the Holy Name of Jesus (St. Mary's) on May 7, 2019, with a rosary at 10:00am followed by a Mass at 1205 Columbia St., Redlands CA. Graveside Services at Hillside Memorial Park 1540 Alessandro Rd, Redlands CA. Celebration of Life will be held at Elks Lodge 633 New York St., Redlands CA.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on May 5, 2019