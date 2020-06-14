Alexandris Theresa

Theresa "Terry" Alexandris 1927-2020 Theresa "Terry" Alexandris passed away peacefully on June 3,2020, at the age of 93. A resident of Redlands for 61 years, Terry was married to George Alexandris who preceded her in death in 1993. Married in 1950, they shared 43 of the best years of their lives together. Terry was born on Jan. 24, 1927, in Houston, Texas. She graduated from the University of Oklahoma and was a teacher in Purcell, Oklahoma, and New Orleans from 1950-1959. After moving to Redlands, Terry taught English at Cope Jr. High School from 1959-1964 and at Redlands High School from 1964 until retirement in 1987. Terry also served as the faculty adviser for the school newspaper, The Hobachi. With her "warm and magnetic" personality, Terry inspired and touched the lives of all with whom she came in contact. As a teacher, she devoted her energies to each and every student on an individual basis. Both students and faculty universally admired Mrs. Alexandris for her unwavering devotion to the betterment of student education. Further recognition came from letters of commendation from former elected officials, including Congressman Jerry Lewis, State Senators Robert Presley, H.L. Richardson, and State Assemblyman Bill Leonard. Of special significance, Mrs. Alexandris received the highest honor, a letter from former President George H.W. Bush, at the time vice president under President Ronald Reagan. The letter dated, Dec. 18,1984, reads as follows: "Dear Ms. Alexandris, Your students have been touched by your dedication and belief in them. On this occasion when they join faculty and colleagues to celebrate your influence on their hearts and minds, I want to extend my congratulations for all you have done. Best wishes. Sincerely, George Bush." A longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, now Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Community, Terry served the parish after retirement in the Stephen's Ministry, offering support to members in crisis or grief. Her sincere love and dedication to those in need were deeply felt and cherished by all. Terry is survived by her great niece Maria Hanley, husband Mike, and their three children, Michael, Noelle, and Ashton of La Place, Louisiana, as well as by countless friends, colleagues, and former students. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park in Redlands is pending. Terry will be so dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.





