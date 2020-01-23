|
Dudley Allison Ketcherside Dudley was born in Yuma, AZ, December 13, 1925 and passed away on December 2, 2019. He met and married Pat Tompkins in 1954. He opened Ketcherside Realty 1964 and was active on numerous Redlands boards, including the Board of Realtors, Kiwanis, United Way, Chamber of Commerce and Children's Day Care Center. He retired in 1980. After Pat's passing, he met and married Charline Kuntz in 2009. Charline passed away July 20, 2017. Dudley's survivors are, his nieces, Lucia Stevenson of Houston, TX and Lynn Sweitzer of Camp Verde AZ, and a nephew, Craig Stevenson of Flagstaff, AZ. A joint celebration of life, for both Dudley and Charline, will be held at Plymouth Village, in the Brewster room, in Redlands, CA, on January 31st at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may go to Redlands Community Foundation, P.O. Box 8908, Redlands, CA, or RCH Foundation, 350 Terracina Blvd., Redlands 92373. Condolences may be sent to Lynn Sweitzer, P.O. Box 234, Camp Verde, AZ 86322.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Jan. 23, 2020