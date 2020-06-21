I'm so sorry to hear of the passing of your father. I was able to work with at BMO. He taught me so much both personally and professionally. I was even able to visit his summer cabin at Lake Wallenpaupack on visit back east on business for the Air Force. We exchanged Christmas cards each year and I was amazed at what he was doing each year. You have my deepest sympathy and may he rest in peace. If possible, I would like to attend the funeral at Arlington when it is scheduled.

Richard McKinney

Coworker