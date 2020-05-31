Barbara Ann DiMaria Barbara Ann DiMaria, nee Haben, age 92, died in Arizona May 22, 2020 surrounded by her beloved family. Barbara was a loving mother to Anne Marie (Craig) Cocciola and Barbara Anne DiMaria; dear grandmother of Christina (Thomas) Marquart and Dominick Cocciola; cherished great- grandmother of Georgie and Hendrix Marquart. Barbara was born in Wheeling IL and lived the majority of her life in Redlands CA. She was married to the love of her life Matthew for 69 years who preceded her in death. Barbara was active at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters of America, Italian Catholic Federation at Holy Name of Jesus and Girl Scouts of America. She was a long time employee of the Redlands Unified School District. In her spare time she volunteered to teach future American Citizens the english language so they could pass their civics test. Barbara loved spending time with her family, her friends in Fountain Hills AZ and hearing from her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends to Hawaii and Las Vegas. She loved going out for breakfast and working on puzzles. Our lives will be richer because of her but our hearts will be forever broken with our loss. Barbara DiMaria will be buried at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Buffalo Grove, IL.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store