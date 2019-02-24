Thelma Ann Foerster



Thelma (aka: Thelma Ann Hawken- Foerster, or "Tomi" to her friends) passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 85 at her home in Redlands, CA., during the morning hours of Feb 11, 2019. Born on October 22, 1933 in Riverside, CA., she spent most of her life in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. She is predeceased by her mother; Eva Stoddard Bruce, three husbands; John Mack Finnell, Joseph Edward Parker, and Kenneth Paul "Bud" Hawken and three children; John Joseph Finnell, Edward Andrew Parker, and Barbara Louise Finnell. She is survived by husband and companion of 28 years, Richard D. Foerster, of Redlands, CA. and two children; Douglas Paul Hawken, and Kathleen Winifred Finnell, and a step-son; Jonathan Charles Foerster, along with 8 grandchildren, 11 great- grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

After the death of her third husband, Bud Hawken, she was able to complete the dream they had shared to build a commercial building on land at the corner of 9th and E. Citrus, in Redlands, CA, across from the YMCA, known then as Hawken II building. She owned and operated Hawken Office Equipment as well as Tomi's Gifts and Collectibles both situated in the Hawken I building at 417 E. State St., in downtown Redlands. During that time she became active in the Downtown Redlands Business Association (DRBA) and served on that board and many other Redlands Organizations.

Among other achievements, she became the second woman member after women were admitted to the then all-male Kiwanis Club of Redlands (Noon) and the third woman to serve as its President (2000-2001). She served on the Downtown Business Association Advisory Board (1988-1995), on the committee to establish the current Thursday "Market Night", and raised funds to provide Redlands Police Department's "Bicycle Patrol" in 1992. She was active in too many other community projects, boards and activities to list.

Tomi was sweet and gentle spirit who valued people over things, and she will be greatly missed.

Her friends and acquaintances are invited to attend Funeral Services at the Cortner Chapel in Redlands, CA. on Feb 26, 2019 at 11:00am with private interment at Hillside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in her name to The Redlands Family Service Association, Redlands Salvation Army, or your favorite local charity.