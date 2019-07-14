Home

Ann Moorehouse Lindsey Cathy

Ann Moorehouse Lindsey Cathy Obituary
Cathy Ann Moorehouse Lindsey Cathy Ann Moorehouse Lindsey of Cumming, GA, passed away on Sunday July 7 after bravely fighting a long illness. Cathy was born January 13, 1954 in Loma Linda, California, the daughter of the late Mildred Ann Bradford and Donald Wayne Moorehouse of Redlands, California. She leaves behind a grieving husband Christopher C. Lindsey, brother Richard and wife Jan of Smith River, California, brother Dave and wife Maitry of Mentone, California, brother Steve and wife Brenda of Cathedral City, California, sister Donna Foerster of Yucaipa, California, step-son Nathan Lindsey and wife Amy of Bay City, Oregon, step-daughter Tiffany Lindsey of Cumming, an aunt, uncle, cousins, and the loving and supportive members of her "funny family." A celebration of life will be announced. In lieu of flowers, mourners are invited to make a donation in Cathy's memory to The Place of Forsyth, a community service institution supporting the people of Forsyth County, Georgia. Cathy truly loved volunteering her time at The Place, especially helping in the food market. What a wonderful woman she was, she will be missed tremendously.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on July 14, 2019
