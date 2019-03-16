|
Martha Ann Probst July 12, 1935 - March 1, 2019 Martha, age 83, of Redlands, CA, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Loma Linda University Medical Center. She was born in Elizabeth City, NC. She was known as "Marty" to her friends and family out West, and was "Sissy" to all back home in North Carolina. Vivacious, funny, and kind, she brought joy to all who met her. She was an avid bowler and contract bridge player. She was a devoted member of Westside Christian Church in Redlands. She is survived by her sister Gloria Eure; brothers Walter and Danny Gregory; son Keith Martin and wife Sumi of Upland; daughter Karen Fabun and husband Robert of Lake Havasu City, AZ; son William and wife Susan of Yucaipa; grandchildren Lauren Coulson and husband Matt, Robert, Aaron, John, Rachel, Brandon, and Lindsay; and great-grandchildren Landon and Chloe. Memorial Service will be held at Westside Christian Church, 1495 W. Olive Ave, Redlands on Tuesday, March 26, at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Riverside National Cemetery on Tuesday, March 26, at 1:01 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Westside Christian Church.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Mar. 16, 2019